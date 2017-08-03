By Gummidge! Scarecrows invade village

More Than 100 scarecrows haven popped up throughout the village of Muston, near Filey, as the village’s annual internationally-acclaimed scarecrow festival nears its climax.

The festival, which runs until 5pm on Sunday, attracts thousands of people from throughout the UK and overseas.

Scarecrows have been placed all around the village on pavements and roofs, in gardens and hedges and on open spaces such as the village green and grass verges.

Cllr Godfrey Allanson, one of the organisers of the festival and chairman of the Muston Millennium Committee, said: “We always know when the scarecrow festival is just around the corner when we see exceptional levels of activity in the village as the community works hard to prepare to welcome thousands of visitors.”

Throughout the festival, there will also be displays in the village’s parish church based on a ‘Life is a jigsaw’ theme. These can be viewed each day between 10.30am and 6pm.

Money raised from the festival goes into a number of organisations and projects in Muston with this year’s main cause being to financially support the complete refurbishment of the village hall’s kitchen facilities.

Funds will also go towards the village’s new playgroup.