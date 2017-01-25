Cafe venture for Filey students

Youngsters from Filey Ebor Academy are looking forward to an exciting new venture – opening a cafe.

The students have been on a vocational cooking and catering course since September and will open the cafe at Filey Youth Centre after the half-term break.

Filey Ebor Academy . Learning healthy food skills .Rachel Brickman of Hungate Health and Hygiene teaches about healthy food ideas with pupil Stuart Roodhouse.pic Richard Ponter170401a

Rachel Brickman of Hungate Health and Hygiene tutors the course and is pictured here at the college showing students how to prepare food for customers.

She said they have come on leaps and bounds over the past few months.

“They’re absolutely amazing. Since September, they have grown in confidence and their food skills have improved. They’re excited about opening the cafe.”

They will prepare and serve a range of foods including breakfasts, bacon and sausage sandwiches, soups and paninis.

Filey Ebor Academy . Learning healthy food skills .Pupils Casey Lawrence and Charlie Louise - Smith have fun.pic Richard Ponter170401c

The youth centre will host a cafe launch day for invited guests on February 13, ahead of its opening on the Monday after half-term.

As part of their course, youngsters will also go on work placements within the catering industry.