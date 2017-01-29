Cam belts Boro to three points

A glorious late goal from attacking wizard Cameron Murray helped Scarborough Athletic bag a 2-1 win and all three points against Ossett Albion.

It seemed as though the points would be shared after Ossett took advantage of some shaky Boro defending, but Murray's late show sealed a victory that lifted the hosts back into the play-off places.

Boro started the game with both Jacob Norburn and Billy Logan making their first home starts since joining the club.

It was Logan's fellow striker Benny Igiehon who had the brighter chances in the opening exchanges, looping one header over and then nodding just wide when he rose well in the box.

Boro continued to slice through Ossett, Jacob Hazel was the next to threaten when his low, skidding shot was grasped by Brett Souter.

Hazel got it right after 19 minutes, cutting in from the left and drilling a deflected effort past the grasp of the Ossett keeper to make it 1-0.

Logan almost added a second goal minutes later as he spun well and fired a bobbling strike straight at the visiting gloveman.

Rob Bordman was proving to be Ossett's only threat in the first half, causing Boro concerns with his trickery and also his angry off-the-ball play.

He should probably have scored when he was sent through on goal, but the ball was lobbed gently into the arms of a grateful Jordan Porter.

Bordman was then lucky to remain on the pitch just before half-time, as he took out Boro's Jameel Ible with the ball clearly out of playing distance. All he received was a stern chat from referee Mr Guest.

Boro started the second half positively, Chris Bolder forcing an excellent save out of Souter, before Logan fired the ball home, but his celebrations were cut short by the linesman.

Then from nowhere, Porter miskicked a clearance straight to the feet of James Eyles. Eager to make amends Porter charged from his goal, Eyles danced round him and drove the ball into the net.

Eyles continued to cause issues after this, cutting through Boro's static defence with some sharp runs.

Fortunately for the hosts he lacked the finishing touch for a second time, as he fired well wide and straight at Porter from his best two openings.

Boro looked to be hanging on to the one point with just a handful of minutes remaining, but a moment of true brilliance from Murray added to their haul.

Murray collected a neat ball from Logan inside the box, he proceeded to jig past two players and slot into the top corner of the net, for a goal that deserved to wrap up the game.

This was the last act as Ossett were a spent force, Boro coasted over the winning line for the victory and the vital points.