Camera club’s talent brought into focus at exhibition

Kirkbymoorside and District Camera Club is holding an exhibition of member’s work at the Old Library Room in Helmsley Town Hall.

The exhibition starts tomorrow (Friday 16 June) and is open daily from 10am to 4.30pm until Sunday 25 June.

Ripples and Reflections by Mike Ward.

A spokesman said: “The exhibition is free (donations are welcomed of course) and there is the opportunity to win the picture of your choice, so why not come along and enjoy a diverse collection of around 100 prints and have a chat with members to learn first hand about the club.”

Visit www.kirkbymoorside-camera-club.co.uk to find out more details of the club and its programme.