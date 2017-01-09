Campaigners react to Futurist demolition decision

Campaigners have spoken out after councillors voted in favour of demolishing The Futurist in Scarborough.

A close vote went 22 to 21 in favour of knocking the building down, which has hosted stars in the past such as The Beatles and The Who, with one abstained vote.

Hundreds of campaigners turned out for the Scarborough Borough Council's meeting today (January 9) who filled the public gallery with the remaining people gathering at Mist Bar for a live recording of proceedings.

Ken Kitson, 70, from Scarborough, said: "I am totally disgusted. We don't know what we're going to do next. For the people in the local vicinity, the councillors have ruined their lives. They have done worse than Hitler did in World War Two to them."

Carol Wilkey, 70, from Scarborough, said: "We can fill a theatre. It needs modernising but we have lots of people who can help us. I thought the way the council has conducted itself is disgraceful.

The Futurist will cost £4million to demolish with £2.5million from the capital development fund and a further £1.5million via a loan.

Rumours that the site will be sold following demolition to Flamingo Land for £600,000 were rubbished by Cllr Mallory, though the company remains the preferred choice of buyer.

Guy Whiting, 62, from Scarborough said: "In my eyes the building should be offered out to tender."

The Futurist will now make way for a new attraction, Flamingo Land Coast, to be built on the site.