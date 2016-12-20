Can you name Scarborough fuel thief?

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of fuel from a supermarket filling station.

A car was filled with fuel before leaving without payment at Morrison's supermarket filling station in Eastfield, near Scarborough, on November 17.

Officers are appealing to anyone who can help identify the man to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Mark Walton, or email mark.walton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12160208419 when calling.