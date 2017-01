A visitor to Scarborough took this photo of the harbour - and was left a little spooked by what she saw afterwards.

Debbie Millican and her family went for a stroll along the harbour wall and snapped a photo of the cormorant on the rocks.

But is there a ghost in the image too?

Debbie said: “I WhatsApp’ed the picture to my sister and she said ‘is it me or can you see a little girl standing there?’

“I’m quite sceptical about ghosts but this has made me think.”