Cannabis growth found at property in Scarborough

Police in Scarborough have arrested three men on suspicion being involved in the supply and production of cannabis.

Officers conducted a search of a property on Beaconsfield Street and a large growth of cannabis was found in the roof space of the house.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a class B drug and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

A 25-year-old man from Scarborough and a 27-year-old man from Scalby were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production and supply of a class B drug.

All three men have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12170067889 when providing details about this incident.