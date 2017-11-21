Car crashed into Scarborough doctor's surgery

Urgent repairs are under way after a car drove into a Scarborough doctor's surgery.

The driver of the car crashed into a wall of Danes Dyke Surgery, in Scalby Road, yesterday (Monday November 20) at around 3.45pm.

Emergency building work is currently being carried out and the surgery has apologised for the inconvinience.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "A driver had collided with a wall of building on Scalby Road.

"The vehicle had partially entered the building, but the driver was unharmed."

Fire crews from Scarborough made the area safe and left the incident with the Police and the builders.

Scarborough Medical Group said: "We would like to thank those patients and staff who helped out following the accident at our Danes Dyke Surgery yesterday.

"Thank you also to those patients who were very understanding whilst we tended to urgent matters. Due to emergency building work now required at our Danes Dyke Surgery, we will be operating our dispensing services as normally as possible from a temporary dispensary within the surgery.

"You may notice some disruption to services but we ask for your patience whilst we endeavour to get up and running as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued understanding and support."