Car cruise back after damage by ‘rogue’ driver

A car cruise will return to Scarborough with the organisers saying it will be working with police to stop a repeat of the disruption caused during the last outing.

Last month, more than £50,000 worth of damage was caused to Royal Albert Drive following a Static Royals car event which attracted thousands of people across the country with 500 vehicles on display.

The damage to the newly resurfaced road was left shredded with melted rubber stuck to the tarmac near the Oasis Cafe after a driver “burnt out” their tyres.

The organisers said the person responsible was not a member of the club.

A 24-year-old Scarborough man has been interviewed under caution following damage caused to the road surface of Royal Albert Drive during a “car cruise” event on 15 October 2017.

Officers have now submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service for a prosecution decision in relation to the offences of dangerous driving and criminal damage over £5,000.

Police investigating the incident have thanked members of the public who came forward with information during the investigation.

Ryan Linley, organiser of the car meet, said that the cruise would be returning to Scarborough on Sunday but that they would be working with the police to stop any problems before they occur.

He said: “We try to self police the events but, at the end of the day, all we can do is ask someone to stop, if they don’t there is not much else open to us.

“On Sunday there will be North Yorkshire Police officers nearby so that if anything does kick off they can deal with it there and then.”

The Static Royals have run car cruise events in Scarborough for a number of years.

The events are hugely popular and can attract up to 1,000 people.

Mr Linley added: “Many of the people who come out on the cruise will have something to eat in the town, most people now get a hotel so the cruise is putting money into Scarborough and we don’t want to let one or two idiots, who are not part of the club, ruin it for everyone.”

North Yorkshire County Council reacted with anger after the damage in October.

It had just finished at £600,000 resurfacing project in the road.