Care homes hold out the hand of Friendship at open days

A Scarborough care provider is planning a double celebration to mark National Care Home Open Day later this month.

Saint Cecilia’s Care Services is holding open day events at both Saint Cecilia’s Care Home on Stepney Road and Saint Cecilia’s Nursing Home on Filey Road, on Friday 16th June.

The theme for this year is Friendship and the provider is inviting people to become friends of both centres and to learn more about what each provides to the local community.

BBC television personality Harry Gration, Scarborough’s MP Robert Goodwill and the Mayor and Mayoress of Scarborough are all joining in the fun.

There will be food and entertainment, including sessions run by the SJT OutReach team during the open day. The nursing home will be holding a garden fete on the same day, to raise money for its residents’ fund.

Managing Director Mike Padgham said: “This will be our most ambitious open day celebration so far as we have usually only held celebrations at the care home on Stepney Road.

“This year we want to open the doors and make some new friendships with people who maybe don’t know the different care we provide at our centres.”

The provider added the nursing home – formerly Queen Margaret’s Nursing home – to its family in January this year. Saint Cecilia’s Care Home on Stepney Road provides residential care for up to 21 people and specialises in caring for those with dementia and confusion. The company also has Saint Cecilia’s Day Care centre at Eastway in Eastfield.

Mr Padgham added: “We regard the three centres as our family of care and each is very proud to serve the local community in different ways.

“16th June is our opportunity to open the doors and welcome that community in to see and learn more about the care we provide and we are really looking forward to an exciting and busy day!”