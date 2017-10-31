Care Micro firm marks 25 years in operation

A Scarborough-based IT company is celebrating 25 years in business.

From its base at Cayley Court in Eastfield, Care Micro provides IT services to small and medium-sized businesses across the country.

It was set up in 1992 by managing director Mike Shingler who has more than 30 years’ experience in the computer industry.

The successful company now provides three types of service: supply and installation of equipment, IT support and maintenance and managed services, such as online data back-up and disaster recovery.

Mr Shingler said: “There have been huge changes in the computer industry over these years.

“Back then the internet was in its infancy. Google, Facebook and Twitter hadn’t been invented and cloud computing was yet to be brought to everyone’s attention by Microsoft.

“Many IT service companies did not survive the financial crisis 10 years ago.

“However, Care Micro did, by adapting and moving into areas such as Microsoft’s Office365, online data back-up, disaster recovery and IT security, while continuing to provide a loyal customer base with more traditional hardware maintenance and software support services.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride but a very enjoyable one.”