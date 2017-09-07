Career criminal tries to escape from Leeds courtroom

A criminal tried to escape from the dock of a Crown court as he was being sentenced over his latest spree of offending.

A judge jailed Chirstopher Lock over his outburst at Leeds Crown Court after telling him he had initially been prepared to impose a suspended sentence.

Lock was detained by a dock officer as he tried climb over a toughened glass barrier as prosecutor Simon Batiste outlined the facts of Lock's driving and fraud offences.

Further security staff were called to the courtroom and Lock was handcuffed and taken to the cell area.

Lock was returned to the court 30 minutes later and told he would be jailed for 18 months.

Recorder Graeme Cook told him: "What you did showed little respect to me and for the court.

"You were concerned only for yourself.

"I am not going to suspend the sentence. You have thrown that opportunity away by your despicable behaviour."

The court heard police spotted Lock driving a stolen car in Scarborough in the early hours on August 14 this year.

The vehicle had been stolen from outside a house on Latchmere Green, West Park, Leeds, the previous day.

Lock failed to stop and drove at close to 130mph along the A64 towards York.

Mr Batiste said Lock, who was in the vehicle with his girlfriend, lost control near to the village of Sand Hutton and crashed through a traffic island before landing in bushes.

He ran from the car but was arrested as he hid in woods.

Tests revealed he had taken cocaine but he refused to provide a blood sample.

The court heard police discovered stolen debit and credit cards when they went to the home of his former partner in Bramley, Leeds, on August 7

Investigations revealed he had used one of the cards to pay for goods at a petrol station.

Lock, of Cragside Place, Hawksworth, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a blood specimen, having no insurance, fraud and handling stolen goods.

The court heard he has a long history of offending, mainly for burglary and vehicle crime.