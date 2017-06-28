CCTV appeal after bag stolen from Scarborough amusement arcade

Police are wanting to speak to a young man following the theft of a bag from a Scarborough amusement arcade.

A rucksack belonging to a member of staff was taken from Gilly's amusements on Foreshore Road after someone forced the lock on an attendant's booth.

Officers investigating the incident, which happened some time before 9.20am on June 15, have released a high-quality CCTV images of a man they wish to trace as part of their enquiries.

If you recognise the young man pictured or have any information about the bag theft, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jacob Rushworth. You can also email Jacob.Rushworth@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote ref 12170104887 when sharing information about this incident.