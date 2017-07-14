CCTV appeal following theft of Red Bull from Scarborough service station

Police would like to speak to two men regarding the theft of energy drinks from a Scarborough service station.

A white Mercedes VITO van pulled into the petrol station, on Scalby Road, Newby at 11.15am on Wednesday June 7 and three men were seen to get out of the vehicle and enter the petrol station.

Several cans of Red Bull were then taken from the shelf and no offer of payment was made.

Police would like to speak to the men pictured, as they may hold information which would assist the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the men, or who has any information which would assist in their identification is asked to contact PC 1092 Nick Simpson on 101. Alternatively you can email Nicholas.Simpson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12170099026.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.