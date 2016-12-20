Centenary year for Cub Scouts - share your photos

This month saw the Cub Scouts commemorate 100 years since they were officially inaugurated.

In January 1914, a pilot programme for younger boys named ‘Wolf Cubs or Junior Scouts’ was launched and 12 months later the section was 10,000 strong.

After a two-year trial it was time to decide what to do with the Wolf Cubs.

In June 1916 the first Cubmasters Conference was held and the following month Lady Scoutmaster Vera Barclay, who established one of the first Cub packs in 1914 was appointed as Assistant Secretary - Cubs.

Momentum gathered; in October it was announced that the Wolf Cubs ‘...has been put on to an official standing in the Boy Scout Association’.

At the end of November the Wolf Cub Handbook and Magazine were published and on December 16 a launch was held with a Wolf Cubs display at Caxton Hall, London.

Influential guests were invited to the Wolf Cubs’ display.

Following a speech from founder of the Scouting movement Robert Baden-Powell, guests were presented with displays of Cub activities including gymnastics and ‘good turns’, a Grand Howl and the investiture of a new Cub. Many of the skills the early Wolf Cubs were taught are still on the programme today, including First Aid and helping around the home and there are 10m former Cubs in the UK.