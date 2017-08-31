Champions Pier tackle Newlands

Division One champions West Pier face an early test of their strength with an opening game at home to Newlands this Saturday, 3pm kick-off.

Newlands, who are managed by Joe Hakings and Dougie McGregor this season, have signed utility player Leigh Watson from Edgehill, as well as Liam Mintoft and ex-Westover keeper James Burrows.

Pier will look to the players who guided them to glory last season, although they will be without Jimmy Beadle, who is now a first-team regular with Boro.

Edgehill start with a tricky trip to Filey Town, while new boys Flamborough, who have left the Driffield and District Football League, will entertain Hunmanby United.

Seamer Sports are at home to Mark Plumpton’s newly-promoted Goalsports outfit in the fourth and final fixture.

The top-flight action will continue on Wednesday evening.

Newlands are on the road once again, this time heading to Sands Lane to tackle Hunmanby United, while Pier are in action at Seamer.

Goalsports kick off their home campaign against Filey Town while Flamborough make the trip north to tackle Edgehill.

The new-look Division Three, which is now for reserve teams only, sees some mouthwatering clashes on Saturday.

Scalby Reserves, under new manager Andy Thorpe, open at home to newcomers Ayton Reserves, who stepped in to replace Goalsports Reserves after their decision to join the Driffield League, they are managed by Steven Frederiksen, 1pm kick-off.

Edgehill 3rds play at home to Filey Town Reserves, Edgehill Reserves host Newlands Reserves and West Pier Reserves travel to Seamer’s second string.

Saturday’s matches (3pm ko unless stated)

Division One: Flamborough v Hunmanby United, Filey Town v Edgehill, West Pier v Newlands Park (3pm ko), Seamer Sports v Goalsports (3pm ko).

Division Three: Edgehill 3rds v Filey Town Reserves, Edgehill Reserves v Newlands Reserves, Seamer Sports Reserves v West Pier Reserves (1pm ko), Scalby Reserves v Ayton Reserves (1pm ko).

Wednesday’s matches (6.10pm ko)

Division One: Goalsports v Filey Town, HunmanbyUnited v Newlands Park, Seamer Sports v West Pier, Edgehill v Flamborough.