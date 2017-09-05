Chance to build a lasting career at TEC college

Ever thought about building a career in brickwork or one of the construction trades?

Now is the ideal time to find out how an apprenticeship at Scarborough TEC could help you on the road to career success.

Scarborough TEC is Scarborough’s only college currently graded Outstanding by Ofsted.

Scarborough TEC tutor Dave Marshall, exsaid: “Apprenticeships are a key provision for us because they combine traditional learning techniques with the unique opportunity to learn and develop those skills actually working in the career you are planning on going into.

“Apprentices will typically spend one day a week at Scarborough TEC and the rest of the time with an employer on site.

“The trade is currently experiencing a skills-gap, meaning that 29% of jobs are hard to fill because there aren’t enough trained bricklayers, so now is a perfect chance for anyone looking for a rewarding career in construction.”

One former apprentice making a name for himself in the industry is 27-year-old Kyle May.

Kyle set up his business, Kyle May Brickwork, in 2013 and, as one of 72% in industry who are self-employed, he now employs other apprentices.

Kyle said: “I originally started as an Apprentice with Jepson’s Builders and, while I didn’t choose to go into brickwork, I feel very lucky that I have. Brickwork is an art and it’s there for everyone to see. I have now started employing apprentices through Scarborough TEC.”