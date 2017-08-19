Child’s play for exams student

A Hunmanby student is celebrating after achieving a distinction grade in exams.

East Riding College students at the Bridlington campus achieved some of the highest grades possible in their BTEC diplomas

Georgia Pledger, 18, from Hunmanby, achieved D*D*D* in her Level 3 Diploma in Children’s Play Learning and Development.

She has already secured a place at the University of Hull to study Primary Teaching and will be the first person in her family to go to university.

Tutor Kelly Ackroyd said, “We are all extremely proud of Georgia. She increased in confidence on the course and was really focused.”

Georgia said: “I’m so pleased and can’t wait to start uni. My tutors have been really supportive.”

The advanced level programmes, which tend to be more practical than A-Levels, are the equivalent of doing three A-Levels, and a Distinction grade profile in a BTEC (D*D*D*) is the equivalent of three A*s at A-Level.

Jordan Slater-Hall, 18 and Maisie Banks, 19, both from Bridlington, also achieved the equivalent of three A*s at A-Level in their BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Art & Design.