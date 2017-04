Pupils from Year 5 and 6 at Scarborough College have been out in force ‘litter picking’ the paths and area around the town’s mere.

A staggering 18 bags of rubbish were gathered up and removed by the pupils.

A spokesman at the college said: “The children were amazed by how much rubbish had been left lying around such a beautiful place.”

The event was organised by four sixth form students at the college, supported by Scarborough Council.