Children at Filey Church of England Nursery and Infants Academy are enjoying a new outdoor space thanks to a kind donation from St John’s Church Christmas Tree Festival.

They now have new outdoor garden which provides a quiet reflective space with friendship benches, thoughtful plaques, and sensory plants.

Head teacher Denise Crosier said: “The garden is a wonderful space for the children to use and look after. All children benefit from having a quiet space in which to think and reflect.”