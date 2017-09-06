Cinema set for October 2018 opening

The process of building Scarborough’s new North bay cinema is set to begin in earnest next month.

Developers Benchmark has signed the agreement with The Light to operate the multiples, which will also house a number of restaurants and a multi-storey car park.

A spokesman for Benchmark Leisure, developers of the site, explained: “Work is set to start in October on the North Bay cinema complex that will be operated by leading national operator The Light Cinemas.

“An agreement is in the final stages of being completed with a contractor to build the development.

“Demolition work on the site has already taken place to ensure it can be opened as soon as possible.

“Starting work on the site will be a major milestone and confirms our commitment to delivering a new cinema complex here. It will be a great new facility for residents and visitors alike.

“We have had a lot of interest in the other units and we will be in a position to announce restaurant brands shortly.”

Keith Pullinger, chief executive of The Light Cinemas added: “We are delighted to commit to this exciting new development coming to Scarborough. The scheme is set to be a major leisure hub for the region and we are looking forward to opening our seven-screen premium cinema."

It is scheduled to open in October 2018.

At Monday’s full council meeting the authority’s leader, Cllr Derek Bastiman, announced that the former indoor swimming pool in North Bay is also being offered to developer Benchmark as part of the wider Sands development.

He said: “We have had discussions with Benchmark in their position as a special purchaser as the land [of the swimming pool] falls within the development area of the Sands, that is the car park as well.

“However, it will not be disposed of at less than true market value.

“The site will be valued independently and any purchaser would be expected to pay that price.”