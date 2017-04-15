CLA issues advice over drones

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has set out its concerns over the inappropriate use of drones and privacy issues with the Government.

The CLA’s five top tips for responsible drone operation are:

1. Fly safely and understand the law; you are legally responsible for every flight and could be prosecuted if found to be operating a drone in an unsafe manner.

2. Respect the privacy of others and obtain permission before flying over privately owned land or property.

3. Never fly within 50 metres of people or buildings.

4. Animals can be easily frightened by drones which can cause injury to them and others.

5. Use common sense when operating a drone: keep it in sight at all times and do not fly above 400 feet.

CLA president Ross Murray said: “The use of drones both commercially and for recreation is growing fast.

“The sector has huge potential to benefit a wide range of industries but we need regulation to keep pace.”