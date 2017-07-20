Clegg ready for Boro test

Scarborough Saturday League Rep Team boss Steve Clegg is looking forward to pitting his wits against Scarborough Athletic's Steve Kittrick on Saturday.

The Edgehill manager takes the reins of the Rep Team for the first time, replacing West Pier's Andy Spivey.

Clegg does have a few absentees for the clash at Scarborough RUFC's, but he is still backing his side to give Boro a game.

"To be selected to manage the team is an honour and we do have a lot of good players to pick from," he said.

"It will be a massive test for the lads though because Scarborough will be a long way ahead in terms of fitness.

"It is always great for the local players to compare themselves to an Evo-Stik League team and it will be good for myself as well.

"It would be ideal if the game could take place a little later in pre-season because our levels of fitness might be a bit closer to theirs.

"The aim is to push them close though, if we can do that then I'll be very happy."

The Rep Team will be without keepers Jon Hyde and Martin Cappleman, as well as former Boro defender Leigh Franks.

Clegg added: "They have all made themselves unavailable, but we still have a couple of very good keepers coming in.

"It would have been good to have Leigh's experience in there because he has played professionally in the past, but he's struggling with injury.

"As a squad we are strong though, having players like Jamie Bradshaw, who has played at a higher level, will help us massively.

"Scarborough have four local lads in their squad in Jimmy Beadle, Billy Logan, Matty Turnbull and Joe Danby, which will also make it interesting.

"Jimmy will no doubt be looking to put on a show because he was teammates or played against a lot of our lads last season."