Club youngsters shine for county in SportsHall event

Thirteen of Scarborough Athletic Club young athletes were part of a total of 58 who represented North Yorkshire at the North East Sportshall Athletics at South Shields.

They all made a significant contribution to the Girls Under-13, Girls Under-15 and Boys Under-13 teams, who will proceed to the national final on April 22 and 23 at Manchester.

The most successful of the six North Yorkshire team was the Girls Under-15 which finished in first place ahead of Durham and Tyne and Wear teams.

Jessica Raw and Katie Mullaney achieved a most impressive first and second e in the triple jump in addition to good results in relay races.

The Under-13 Girls fielded two teams with the B team finishing second, a place ahead of the A team.

A team for the final will include six of the team members selected from both teams.

The B team included Hannah Ellam who was the top scorer with a win in the long jump and a second place in the shot.

Katie Robinson and Emily Carroll both achieved good results in their events, and helped the team come very close to the winning Tyne and Wear team with 640 match points, which was just two points less than the Tynesiders.

The A team, which included Isabel Louth, Isabel Matique, Katie Tomlinson and Daisy Willis, finished a close up third ahead of Northumberland with 638 points.

The top scorers were Isabel Louth and Isabel Matique.

Louth won the speed bounce and was second in the long jump.

Matique won the vertical jump and was second in the four-lap race.

The Under 13-Boys team which also achieved a place in the final included James Walker, who is a club newcomer.

Walker competed in relay races and helped the team finish in second place behind Tyne and Wear.

The English Sportshall Championships does not incorporate the Under-11 age groups, but both the boys and girls teams who finished as runners up would have otherwise qualified.

In the girls event, newcomers Talia Lambert and Libby Wright both competed successfully in their individual events in addition to relays.

Lambert won the standing triple jump and was 3rd in the javelin.

Wright was fifth in the Speed Bounce and sixth in the standing triple jump.

In the boys events Logan Lambert, who is also a new club member, won the standing triple jump and the speed bounce

Six club members competed in the Manchester Marathon, which finishes at the Emirates Old Trafford, the home of Lancashire Cricket Club.

Warren Foster was first for the club in 833rd overall of 8,686 finishers in a personal Best of 3 hours 12 minutes.

He was followed by Chris Duck who clocked 3 hours 14 for his PB, and Dale Hepples with a 3 hours 30 PB.

Andy Curtis was unable to better a fast time at York last year finished in 3 hours 53 minutes

Katie Webster and Sharon Cordon both set PBs on their marathon debut.

Webster finished in 4 hours 56 and was closely followed by Cordon who clocked 5 hours 3 minutes.

Paula Morris competed in the Liverpool Half Marathon and ran a PB time of 1 hour 59 minutes, which was the fourth fastest by a female club member than year.

Morris competed in her third trail half-marathon this year at the Temple Newsam Leeds. She finished seventh female overall and first Over-40 in 2 hours 17 minutes.

A total of 13 club members competed in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

They were led by Mark Colling in 17 minutes 54 seconds, who finished as the runner-up.

Ruth Rutt was the next club runner and also fifth female and first Over-55 in a personal best time.

Other male finishers: Glenn Shelton 35th and a PB, Pete Barnard 38th, Brian Rutt 61st and a PB, Mike Padgham 75th.

Other female finishers: Lesley Bayes 22nd and first Over 65, Louise Milne 22nd and second Over-45, Melanie Padgham 26th and third Over-55, Ciara Harper 27th and second junior 11-14, Sian Cromack 32th, Heather Westron 42th and a PB, Liz Cremer 59th and a PB.

Eleven club runners competed in the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Derrick Swift was the first for the club in fifth place of 132 finishers and was also the first Over-55.

Juliette Pilgrim was next home in seventh female overall in a personal best.

Other females: Sally Elwick 12th and second Over-40 with a PB, Kathryn Harrison 13th and 1st Junior 15-17, Sam Shepherdson 21st and second Over-45, Alison Hornsby 33rd and second Over-50, Jull Grinstead 34th and 2nd Over-55 with a PB, Avril Metcalfe 41st, Katie Webster 49th.

Other males: Simon Valente 46th, Martin Elwick 52nd and a PB.