Clubs look for new players

Scholes Park Under-14s are one of a string of Minor League clubs on the hunt for new players heading into the 2017/18 season.

Raiders are holding two training sessions in a bid to recruit new players.

These sessions will be held at the University of Hull campus on Filey Road.

The first session is this Saturday between 11-12.30, followed by a second session on Saturday July 8 between 9-10am. Contact John on 07845 605 012.

Seamer Sports Juniors Under-13s are on the hunt for new players after several left to join up with Scarborough Athletic.

This has destabilised the team and left them with just nine players moving into the year they move up to 11-a-side.

Contact 07880 551599 or email info@fcseamerjuniors.co.uk for details.