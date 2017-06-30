College rated as 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Scarborough TEC is celebrating as the only college in Scarborough region to be awarded the top grade of Outstanding by Ofsted.

The award of grade 1 by Ofsted is the highest it can award and is significant as Scarborough TEC, part of the Grimsby Institute Group and formerly known as Yorkshire Coast College, is the only college in Scarborough to be awarded the Outstanding grade and is only the second college in this academic year to achieve this grade across all English further education colleges inspected.

The new, more stringent, Ofsted Common Inspection Framework launched in September 2015 and since that time only two other general further education college has achieved the Outstanding grade.

Ann Hardy, the principal of Scarborough TEC, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with our Outstanding result, which is a testament to all of the hard work that our staff and students have demonstrated in transforming Scarborough TEC into a leading provider in the Scarborough region.

“The Outstanding grade is the perfect grounding for our new start as we move into our new campus on Filey Road in September and I am ecstatic that we are able to share this fantastic news at such a crucial time in Scarborough TEC’s history.”

Students met with Ofsted throughout the inspection and Sarah Robson, 18, who is training for a Level 2 Professional Chef qualification at Scarborough TEC., said: “I think the Scarborough TEC really deserves this grade. I enjoy being a student here because the college has a relaxed, community atmosphere. We all have a great relationship with our tutors, they treat us all like individuals and will take their personal time to help and encourage us.

“At the beginning of my course I didn’t feel I was achieving as well as I could but I was supported by the tutors and other staff; they helped me to enjoy the course more and get as much from it as I could.

“I’m coming back in September for Level 3 and I’ve found out more about the progression opportunities through college from the staff and I’ve been working with the current Level 3 students. This has really helped me by giving me a taste for next year and I now know what to expect in September.”

Among the areas highlighted by the report are:

* The quality of teaching, learning and assessment is outstanding

* A culture of high expectations in both staff and students have led to significant improvements

* The vast majority of students make excellent progress from their individual starting point

* Standards of students’ work are high. Students demonstrate a very good awareness of the technical knowledge required for their course

* High needs provision is outstanding and learners make significant progress and achieve at least as well as their peers

* Governance, leadership and management are highly effective

* The development of partnerships and collaborative relationships is outstanding

* Students of all ages receive highly effective support, advice and guidance

The college was where TV chef and Yorkshire food champion James Martin learned his trade.