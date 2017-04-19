Colourful costumed capers at walk

Scalby Walk has been hailed a big success with 90 people taking part in the event on Easter Monday.

Organiser Jim Sloan said: “Whilst the weather was cold in the sunshine it was the best day of the weekend.

Jayson Hood, Matthew Lennox

“The addition of a Family Walk was popular and went down well with those looking for a leisurely day for Easter Monday Bank Holiday.

“The charity we were supporting, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, was out in force and it was good to have their support.”

Results

First Resident Lady: Maureen Cullingworth 1:41:30

First Resident Man: Ken Martin 1:26

Fastest Resident Lady: Margaret Lee 1:24:15

Fastest Resident Man: Ken Martin 1:26

Fastest Non Resident Lady: Emma Hopper 1:17:15

Fastest Non Resident Man: Alan Teague 1:14

First Non Resident Lady: Liz Haynes 1:26

First Non Resident Man: Alan Teague 1:14

Veteran Lady: Maureen Cullingworth

Veteran Man: Brian Beaver

Fancy Dress:

1st Sound Of Music

2nd Laundry Girls

3rd Alice in Wonderland

The walk begins