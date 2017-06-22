Comedian Jason Manford is coming to Scarborough

Stand-up comedian Jason Manford has announced he will be coming to Scarborough as part of a brand new tour next year.

The Manchester funny-man will bring ‘Muddle Class’ to the Spa's Grand Hall on Wednesday November 28, 2018.

'Muddle Class' promises to feature a wealth of new material about Jason growing up ‘working class’ then finding, over the years, that part of him has become ‘middle class’ - causing much confusion!

Jason said: “Somebody said to me on my Facebook fan page, 'it's been ages since you've toured'. I thought 'no way, it was last year wasn't it? Anyway, long story short, they were right, it was years ago! I just got fooled cos I've been on tour doing musicals and the last tour is repeated on Dave ja Vu 13 times a day!

“So I’ve been putting some stuff together, looking at my life and how it's changed over the years, how the world has changed and how my parents haven't changed a bit! It's going to be a great tour and I can't wait to see you there.”

Jason has become a nationally known comic with appearances on popular TV shows 8 out of 10 Cats, The Nightly Show, Sunday Night at the Palladium, Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, QI and The Royal Variety Performance.

Tickets for ‘Jason Manford: Muddle Class’ go on sale tomorrow (Friday June 23) at 10am. Tickets will be priced at £27.50, and will be available from Scarborough Spa’s Box Office on 01723 821 888 and online at www.scarboroughspa.co.uk.