Community parties in memory of Jo Cox

This weekend will see hundreds of Great Get Together events across the country, inspired by MP Jo Cox.

Scarborough community groups We Are Scarborough, Girl Guiding Scarborough West Division and Totally Socially have teamed up to host an event in Scarborough.

The Great Cake Picnic will be taking place in The Crescent, Scarborough (opposite Scarborough Art Gallery) on Sunday between 2pm and 4pm.

One of the key principals of the Great Get Together is to demonstrate that we have more in common than that which divides us. For that reason, those attending the event are being asked to bring a cake to share.

The organisers would particularly encourage people to bring cakes that have meaning for them, whether that be something as simple as it being a childhood favourite or a traditional family recipe which has been handed down the generations. The sharing of cake will facilitate meeting new people and the sharing of their cake stories.

Julie Hay, North Yorkshire County Council’s Community Cohesion Worker, who is helping to organise The Great Cake Picnic, says “Sometimes there’s a temptation to emphasise our differences and that can bring about division.

"Most of us have more in common than we think and one of those things is the love of cake, so what better way of bringing our community together than through sharing cake.”

Girl Guiding is one of the national partners for the Great Get Together. Gill Armstrong, Scarborough West Division Commissioner for Girl Guiding says: “We’re all about unity and inclusivity. This is a great opportunity for our young people to help their community celebrate that unity by having fun together.”

David Stone, Totally Socially Co-ordinator, said "Our project is all about bringing people together and changing things for the better. We are really looking forward to the picnic and playing our part in the Great Get Together."

The event is for all ages and free of charge. There will be soft drinks available and games for all the family. Just bring a cake and a picnic blanket.

Other events:

* RSPB Bempton Cliffs will be hosting a Great Get Together this weekend. It opens from 9.30am each day until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

* A “Great Get Together” is being held this Sunday at Ravenscar Village Hall from 2pm featuring a BBQ, face painting and games. Set off walking to Staintondale Village Hall at 3.30pm (limited transport available). On arrival, there will be tea, cakes and a children's entertainer.