Company’s double award recognition for diversification

Hunmanby-based T Mellor and Son has scooped two awards for showing great diversification.

The company won the Outstanding Rural Diversification Project category at the Amazon and CLA sponsored Rural Business Awards and the Diversification category of the inaugural Yorkshire Post Rural Awards for its Wold Top Brewery, Agricola Bottling and Muddy Souls Events businesses.

The rural business awards took place in Surrey, while the Yorkshire Post event was held in Harrogate.

Tom Mellor said: “We’ve had a great experience participating in the Rural Business Awards and to come out with a prize really is the icing on the cake.

“There were some unbelievable candidates in the Outstanding Rural Diversification Project category, winning really is testament to the hard work and commitment from our team since we began our journey in 2003.”

The Mellors founded Wold Top Brewery in 2003 and in 2010 they launched specialist bottling business Agricola.

A further diversification business, Muddy Souls Events, launched in 2013.