Competition: Win tickets to see the Orchestra of Opera North at Scarborough Spa

Yorkshire’s own symphony orchestra, the Orchestra of Opera North, will be bringing Dreams and Visions to Scarborough Spa on Friday 21 July, and you can win a pair of tickets to their spectacular concert.

The Orchestra will be joined by two exceptional young talents, pianist Pavel Kolesnikov and conductor Jamie Phillips, for an evening of music inspired by the fantastical as part of the Ryedale Festival’s first ever season of events in the town.

Pavel Kolesnikov. Photo credit: Eva Vermandel

With its elegant Victorian ironwork and seafront location, the Spa’s Grand Hall should be the perfect setting for some sparkling flights of fancy on a summer’s night. Recognised as a major international talent, Jamie Phillips will make his Opera North debut conducting a programme of works focusing on Dreams and Visions – one of the themes of this year’s Ryedale Festival.

Engelbert Humperdinck’s Overture to Hansel and Gretel opens the evening with a spirited dash through some of the folk-inspired themes from the opera, and a ravishing tribute to the power of childhood imagination.

BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist Pavel Kolesnikov will join the Orchestra for Rachmaninov’s instantly recognisable Variations on a Theme of Paganini. The Siberian-born, London-based pianist’s rare combination of skill and expression make him the perfect fit for this glittering piece, and his return to perform with the Orchestra of Opera North comes ahead of his much-anticipated Chopin Prom later in the summer.

Berlioz’ Symphonie Fantastique – memorably described by Bernstein as “the first psychedelic symphony in history” – provides an intense finale.

Tickets for the concert are priced at £22 (Under 25s £11) and can be booked via the box office on 01751 475777 or online at ryedalefestival.com

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to Dreams and Visions on Friday 21 July, answer the question: Which German composer shares his name with a veteran English pop singer?

Email your answer, along with your name, full address and daytime phone number, to poppy.kennedy@jpress.co.uk by Tuesday July 18.