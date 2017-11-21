Cone you believe this?

A man has been caught on camera in Scarborough wearing an odd choice of head wear.

CSI Mike Crockford posted on Twitter the video of a man on Ramshill Road wearing a traffic cone on his head.

Man wearing cone caught on dash cam

The video was filmed on his dash cam at 7.45am this morning (November 21).

The senior crime scene investigator said: "Just another day on the streets of #scarborough best captions please !! #conehead #besafebeseen"