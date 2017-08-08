Consumer alert over new kind of ‘honey trap’

Have your say

Shoppers are being urged to ‘bee’ careful when buying their honey.

The message follows a number of investigations which have revealed the problem of ‘fake honey’ is growing as demand for the product is increasing.

Some producers have been using a process which removes the pollen from the honey, which means its origin cannot be traced, and then adding ingredients such as fructose syrup, glucose and sugar syrup.

Beekeeper Jovan Pavlovic, who recently opened The Honeycomb Shop in the refurbished Scarborough Market, said: “Fake honey is a terribly important issue.

“Bees, and only bees, can make perfect honey.

“Beekeepers then collect it and keep the hives healthy.

“The bees don’t travel from here to China to make blended honey.

“You cannot make honey in a laboratory. Honey should contain pollen.”

Raw honey contains pollen which adds to the health giving properties of the food.

Pollen in honey also makes it possible to trace its geographical origin and floral source.

This means raw honey can be specifically labelled – for example Yorkshire honey.

The jar labels should also mention the source of the floral nectar such as heather and borage.