Controversial Scarborough pub allowed to remain open

A Scarborough pub narrowly avoided being given the boot after a police officer was headbutted during a violent incident.

Scarborough police called for an urgent review into The Wellington Hotel after one of its officers was headbutted while attending to a fight at the premises.

The Castle Road boozer could have seen its opening hours cut or even its alcohol licence suspended when Scarborough Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee met to discuss recent incidents at the pub on Friday last week.

The police also highlighted a case where a woman was kicked unconscious and another shocking fight which saw someone attacked with a stool.

Following a hearing, the three-man panel of councillors decided that attaching a number conditions to the licence was the best course of action.

Councillors added a number of conditions requested by the police ,including a requirement to provide SIA registered door staff from 8pm until the premises closes on a Friday and Saturday ​nights (plus bank holidays).

The requirement for door staff was contested but councillors considered door staff to be necessary and proportionate given the nature of the incidents at the boozer.

Other conditions relating to CCTV and staff training were also imposed on the licence holder.

A name individual was also banned from the premises and a requirement that a personal licence holder to be on duty from 7pm was added.