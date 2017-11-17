Corcoran continues form by defending county championship

Scarborough Swimming Club’s talented 15-year-old Amy Corcoran successfully defended her Yorkshire Championship title at the 2017 Winter Yorkshire Swimming Championships in Sheffield.

Boosted by her recent selection onto the Phase Two Swim England Talent Pathway Camp, to be held in Coventry during December, following her success at the British and Home Nation Championships this summer, Amy was in flying form.

Starting the weekend by taking the championship title and gold medal for 200m IM in a time of 2.19.75, she then went on to take gold and defend her 100m butterfly champion title, adding silver medals in 100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly, with a bronze for 50m breaststroke and just narrowly missed medals with a fourth place finish for 100m freestyle.

Teammate Joe Kelly, 14, was also showing his future national potential with a huge improvement in his rankings and times in all his events.

Qualifying for the fastest heat of both 200 IM and 100m breaststroke, Joe swam powerful races against his competition, which included the current 14-year-old British champion.

Finishing his IM in a new personal best of 2.21.35, almost 20 seconds faster than the year before, and his 100m breaststroke in 1.13.31, an eight-second improvement in just a year, he was delighted with his top-10 finishes.

Owen Hobkinson, also 14, narrowly missed a finalist finish with a strong sprint in his 50m breaststroke.

Numerous personal best swims were gained by the rest of the qualifying senior swimmers from Scarborough Swimming Club.

Dak Cappleman, Adam Dawson, Samuel Moment, Angus Leckonby, Phoebe Dawson, Katy Snell, Cameron Swiers, Caitlin Wilson, Lauren Brown, Leona Cornforth, Emily Grayson, Emma Keith and Atlanta Dowkes were all in action.

The junior swimmers were also making an impact, with 11-year-old Joseph Moment leading the way, claiming two finalist finishes in his 50m and 100m backstroke events and adding his first winter North Eastern qualification for both events.

For the junior girls it was 11-year-old Alexandra Beeson who earned her first Yorkshire finalist hats, in the 50m and 100m butterfly events.

Qualifying for their first Yorkshire Championships, Eric Hobkinson, nine, and Emily Kelly, 11, were also delighted with their own personal best swims, along with experienced junior swimmers Chloe Holloway, Georgina Calvert and Jessica Constantine.