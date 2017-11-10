Could It Be Magic for Gary Barlow superfan Meral

It’s almost a month until Meral Dawe’s top secret 40th birthday bash and she hopes a very special guest will make it her Greatest Day.

There’s not a day goes by that Meral doesn’t have a smile on her face listening to one of Take That or Gary Barlow’s hits.

Meral when she met Gary Barlow

Last year, the Rule The World singer attended milestone birthdays of fans but the 39-year-old isn't due to celebrate her 40th until December 18 next month.

“I handed him an invite to my birthday party when we queued to see him outside The Girls show,” said Meral. “I told him that I’d really like him to come and I mentioned it again when I met him at HMV signing. He said he has a lot on this year so he can’t promise anything.”

Meral has followed the band since she was 14 years old and will Never Forget seeing Take That perform in Scarborough.

She’s also travelled across the country to see the band on tour and she fittingly went to see the Three tour three times in Manchester, Sheffield and London.

Meral's Take That collection

Having seen TV talent show Let It Shine filmed live she’s followed its journey and has now seen The Band - a musical by Tim Firth with music from Take That.

Gary Barlow made the journey to the Yorkshire Coast to surprise Filey singer Tyler Smith for the hit TV talent show earlier this year.

And Meral is Pray(ing) that he will surprise her too.

“If I was talking to Gary now I’d tell him that I missed out on the milestone birthday’s last year and if he does them again next year I’ll miss out on the chance again,” said Meral.

With her Take That collection

“Your what makes me happy and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t listen to Take That and it doesn’t put a smile on my face.”

Meral is keeping the location of her birthday party secret and even her closest friends and family won’t know until the day before - but Gary has already been told.

“I believe in fate and I just have this feeling he might appear I have this hope that he might just come.”

A Twitter campaign has been set up and Meral and a couple of her close friends have been tweeting Gary for more than a year.

Her North Marine Road home is filled with Take That merchandise including a campaign banner and t-shirt as well as what was once a life size cut out of Barlow himself.

Although the cardboard cut out is now only half the size after his legs were ripped off by the wind and blew into the sea.

Gary follows her on Twitter and last year messaged her to wish her a Happy Birthday.

Having met him twice before she had hoped to get a picture with Gary and made it her mission to do so. She was offered a ticket to the HMV signing in London where her dream came true.

Representatives for Gary Barlow have been contacted for a comment.