Could you be the next X Factor star?

X Factor auditions are coming to Scarborough ahead of this year's show/

The auditions will be held at The Brunswick Centre on Tuesday April 18 from 10.30am until 5.30pm.

This is part of a nationwide audition tour, which is visiting towns and cities across the country.

Groups or solo singers aged 16+ can apply by registering online or by just turning up.

So if you think you could be the next Matt Terry, Louisa Johnson, One Direction, Little Mix or Olly Murs, or know someone who you think could be, now is the time to come along and showcase your vocal talent.

Dermot O’Leary says: “2016 was a fantastic year for The X Factor and now we’re about to kick start the auditions for 2017! We found some incredible talent and some amazing voices last year and now it could be your turn. Just one audition could change your life so if you think you’ve got what it takes then why don’t you apply?”

Acts are advised to turn up early to the Open Auditions and Mobile Auditions.

Everyone who turns up will be guaranteed an audition.