Coulson double helps Boro creep through

FA Cup games are all about the end result, something that fortunately fell the way of Scarborough Athletic on Tuesday night at Marske United.

Boro looked down and out, trailing 1-0 and with time ticking towards the 90-minute mark, but a last-gasp penalty from Michael Coulson led them into the extra-time.

That was then added to seconds before the dreaded penalty shoot-out by Coulson's second of the evening, a goal that booked a path through to a first qualifying round meeting with Workington.

In the end Steve Kittrick's men were a tad lucky to negotiate a replay, which saw his side transform from a disjointed mess in the early stages, to a sharp, honed machine in the latter.

Northern League side Marske do deserve bags of credit, but they just failed to kill off the game, allowing Boro that glimmer of a chance that they grabbed.

After an early war of attrition, the hosts first began by utilising the weapon that was full-back Liam O'Sullivan's long throw into the box.

O'Sullivan tested the Boro resolve on a number of occasions, but they survived those examinations.

The inspection that the visitors seemed to fail was tracking the runners pouring through from the Marske midfield, leaving central defenders Matty Turnbull and Sam Hewitt scrabbling to cope with the pressure.

Striker Daniel Earle came very close to shattering the deadlock after wriggling free of the Boro defence's clutches, but after he had lifted the ball delightfully over the head of keeper Tommy Taylor, Dan Thirkell managed to hook it off the line.

Boro's attacking play was mainly being centred around Coulson, who had a free-kick ruled out for a needless off-side and he then brought a brilliant save out of Robert Dean in the home goal.

The warning signs were clear for Boro when O'Sullivan's long throw resulted in defender Leon Carling shuddering the bar with a close range strike.

Carling's zest to force his way into dangerous positions finally paid off for Marske just before the break, with the towering centre-back powering a header beyond Taylor after yet another O'Sullivan howitzer.

Boro looked shaken and on the ropes as they slunk off for their half-time oranges, boss Kittrick throwing on Billy Logan in a bid to add more attacking energy to their second half performance.

This seemed to work, with Coulson's corner being scrambled off the line and then the same player having a low drive pushed away.

Logan then scampered clear on the right, but his low shot was drilled into the side-netting with keeper Dean beaten.

Marske meanwhile were beginning to relaunch their pacy breaks that continued to worry Boro and their fans.

Dave Merris was forced to head clear off his own line, before keeper Taylor made an unbelievable reaction save from Ashley Coffey to keep Boro in the game.

Having hung in there, Boro were given a lifeline just as the lights were beginning to go out on their FA Cup run.

A Thirkell throw to the near post was handled and the referee pointed straight at the spot.

Coulson stepped up, and after a stutter in his run up, he sent Dean the wrong way.

Boro looked as though they would finish the job in normal time, as Logan saw a sweet drive tipped onto the bar and then Thirkell planted a header inches wide.

But their task in the extra period was soon aided by a red card right on full-time.

Coffey produced a truly awful challenge on Ross Daly and was given the first use of the soap for his trouble.

This, and the short break, slowed the pace of the game down, though Logan did see a flicked header saved in the first half of extra-time.

Things then came alive in the last minute of the extra periods, when Boro began continually tossing the ball into the home box.

One of these balls was flicked on by Turnbull and then squirmed through to Coulson, who turned neatly and finished beautifully.

There was one last chance, falling to Marske sub Mathew Crossen when he got on the end of Craig Gott's free-kick.

The winger somehow managed to poke wide from a yard though, extinguishing his team's hopes and lighting the touchpaper on Boro's.