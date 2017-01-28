Council energy saver scheme a winter warmer

Ryedale District Council has launched a new scheme to help residents keep warm this winter.

The Ryedale Energy Saver Scheme is offering eligible householders access to a series of grants and loans to fund home insulation and heating improvements.

The scheme, which is managed by YES Energy Solutions on behalf of the council, helps local residents reduce their fuel bills with a strong focus on helping vulnerable householder’s improve their health and wellbeing.

Wall insulation, boiler replacements and other energy saving measures can be funded through a variety of sources including council grants, low cost loans and capital from the Government’s ECO programme.

Councillor Linda Cowling at the council said: “We’re committed to helping local people access the latest energy saving opportunities, be it council funds or support from central Government.

“Through the Ryedale Energy Saver Scheme we will check to see what support you are eligible for.”

Duncan McCombie, chief executive of YES Energy Solutions, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this initiative and helping the people of Ryedale save energy and money.

“We’ve managed to secure additional funding to work in line with the council’s existing schemes so that more people can benefit and keep their homes warm without breaking the bank.”

Ryedale householders are encouraged to call the Ryedale Energy Saver Helpline on: 0330 053 5631 for more details.