Country park Dragon Ring gets set to roar

Filey Country Park will be the place to be this Saturday (15 April) when the venue’s Dragon Ring outside classroom is officially opened.

The opening ceremony, which starts at 10.30am, will be conducted by the mayors of Scarborough and Filey.

The classroom has been created in the shape of a dragon’s mouth – complete with concrete teeth.

This shape was inspired by the dragon myth, where the creature drowns off Filey after eating some parkin and forms the Brigg.

Paul Griffiths, chairman of Discover Filey Development Trust, said: “We are going to have some school children there singing dragon songs, we will have someone telling stories, and we will have some parkin on offer which supports the myth.

“We will also see some people dressed as a dragon, in a Chinese-style dragon outfit.

“People may be aware that we are regenerating the country park for the benefit of locals, tourists, business, schools and local groups.

“The work of Discover Filey Development Trust will be showcased during the ceremony. The event is also an introduction about what we have planned at the country park with the new building and all the work we are doing, including the creation of a pond.”