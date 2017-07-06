Couple deny sex in Scarborough pizza shop

A couple have denied that they outraged public decency by having sex in a pizza shop, a court heard.

Danielle Hirst, 28, of Gypsey Road, Bridlington, and Craig Smith, 31, of Field Road, Bridlington, pleaded not guilty to having sexual intercourse in Dominos, Castle Road, Scarborough, on February 25.

The pair appeared at Scarborough Magistrates' Court this morning (Thursday).

They will be back at the same court to stand trial on September 21.