Craig David to play Dalby Forest in June

Craig David has announced he will play Dalby Forest this summer.

From a UK garage pioneer to a mainstream multi-million seller, Craig David became one of the UK music scene’s most successful male solo artists since the 2000 release of his critically-acclaimed debut album Born To Do It changed his life.

Top 10 singles over the period including Fill Me In, Seven Days, Walking Away, What’s Your Flava, Hot Stuff (Let’s Dance), and the duet with Sting Rise And Fall have established Craig as an indisputable commercial success.

Craig’s return to music proves his popularity has far from faded.

Hit singles When The Bassline Drops, Nothing Like This and All We Needed the BBC Children In Need official single were taken from the No 1 Album Following My Intuition.

Craig David said “I’m really looking forward to playing at Forest Live, there’s always something special about playing outside in the English summer.”

The gig is on Sunday June 25. Tickets on sale from 9am on Friday January 27 on 03000 680400 or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music