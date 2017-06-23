Crews called to school book fire in Scarborough field

A fire made up of school books could land some children in trouble after they failed to remove their names before setting them alight.

Scarborough fire crews were called to a fire comprising of school books and an aerosol in the middle of Jonno's Field at 8.54pm last night (Thursday June 22).

Firefighters sprayed backpack water to dampen down the fire at the Gildercliffe site with some of the books being saved.

Police are now investigating the deliberate fire after a number of school children's names were found on the front of the books.