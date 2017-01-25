Crews tackle building blaze in Snainton

Fire crews are in attendance at a burning two-storey building in Snainton.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called at 12.37pm (January 25) to the rear of a property on High Street, Snainton.

The burning building in Snainton

A 10x10 two-storey building was ablaze leading to crews from Scarborough and Pickering using their jets to put the fire out.

No one is believed to have been hurt from the incident.

A nearby resident said: "It was a large fire and the building is now pretty much smoke and ash. It is like a small house inside the back garden of a property on High Street."

Police were in attendance earlier for traffic management purposes. The Scarborough crew remains at the scene.

