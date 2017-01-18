Adults risk toddler's life at Seamer station in shocking CCTV footage

Network Rail and the British Transport Police have issued a warning about the perils of level crossing misuse after shocking behaviour on level crossings was captured at Seamer station.

The incident, captured on CCTV, shows two adults climb over a six-foot-high locked gate at Seamer before inexplicably passing a toddler over the same gate and running across the tracks in front of a train as it pulls into the station.

The man runs across with a toddler

The couple, who appear to be running late for the train, are then trapped inside the crossing and repeat the stunt on the opposite gate before running up to the platform – only to miss the train anyway.

Inspector Richard Price from British Transport Police said: “It’s extremely concerning to see this footage from Seamer station. Despite our constant warnings about using crossings safely and the dangers of the railway, unbelievably some people are still willing to risk their lives, and in this case, the life of a young child. People think it won’t happen to me, but it can and it does and it’s simply not worth the risk.”

Mike Drewery, group station manager North East for TransPennine Express who manage Seamer station commented: “The footage from the level crossing at Seamer is incredibly worrying and this blatant disregard for safety could have led to much more serious consequences, not only for the three people directly involved but for all those on board the train.

“We continue to work with industry partners including Network Rail to ensure the railway is a safe place and this gate is locked out of use for a reason. I would encourage anyone using a level crossing to do so safely at all times.”

The adults passing the toddler

To find out how to stay safe when using level crossings, visit www.networkrail.co.uk/level-crossings