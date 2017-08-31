Appeal by Scarborough police after moped is stolen

The theft of a blue and silver moped in Scarborough has sparked a police appeal for information.

It happened on Alma Parade between 9pm on 28 August and 8.30am on 29 August 2017 and involved the theft of a Pulse BT 49 moped, registration number YX12 GDK.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about the theft and the current whereabouts of the moped.

Anyone with information should call 101, select option 2, and ask for David Twyford, email David.twyford251@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170154176.