Appeal following bag theft in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a theft of a bag from St Thomas Street, Scarborough.

It happened at around 12.40pm on May19 and involved the taking of a canvas-style bag from the bus stop outside Matalan.

We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for information about who was around at that time and if anyone was acting suspiciously or if anyone saw the bag be taken.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 128 Barker. You can also email Michael.barker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170086057.