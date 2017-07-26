Appeal following shop theft in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a theft that occurred in Scarborough.

It happened at the Tesco Express store on Burniston Road, Scarborough at 7.20pm on May 28 and involved a man stealing a bottle of Tia Maria.

Police have just this week released details of the theft.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who can identify the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have important information that could assist the investigation.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1779 Tom WILKINSON. You can also email Thomas.Wilkinson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170092398."