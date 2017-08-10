Appeal for businesses to be vigilant against a money change scam

Officers are appealing for businesses to remain vigilant for persons trying to change large denominations of bank notes, following an incident in Scarborough.

The incident happened around 7.45pm on 3 August 2017 and involved a customer entering a shop on Ramshill Road and requesting to change around £300 in £10 denominations into £20 denominations.

The customer appears helpful as the cash is counted by the till operator. Just prior to placing the money into the till the customer manages to handle the cash again and ‘skims’ some bank notes before handing back the remaining notes to the cashier. The cashier unaware of the lost notes, returns the full amount of £300 to the customer.

The customer then acts confused, a number of times, and with each exchange of money, notes are ‘skimmed’ by the customer and scam system repeated.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jon Dillon. You can also email jon.dillon@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170138808.